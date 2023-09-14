Sole breadwinner, hit by Alphabet layoffs, thanks Google for work opportunity: ‘Was a dream come true…’

An Atlanta-based recruiter, who says she is her family's sole breadwinner, has reached out to her contacts on LinkedIn after she got laid off by Google parent Alphabet on Wednesday, with ‘a few hundred employees' also losing their jobs with the company. A logo og Google at the European Engineering Center in Zurich, Switzerland.

Vanessa DeCollibus said she was open to opportunities within and outside of recruiting, and would relocate to anywhere in the United States.

Vanessa DeCollibus' LinkedIn post

‘It was a dream come true to work with Google’

The HR professional, who joined Google in October 2021, thanked the tech giant for the opportunity, saying that she 'loved my position at Google and everything about being a Googler.’

DeCollibus further stated that as the daughter of parents who immigrated to the US in search of a new opportunity, it was a ‘dream come true that I thought I would never receive.’

“You (Google) have no idea what it meant to me to come from such humble beginnings in life to a position such as this,” she noted.

‘I am here for you’

DeCollibus expressed her solidarity and support for colleagues who also got laid off.

The now-former ‘Googler’ wrote: “I am here for you and will work to find and send available opportunities your way because I want to ensure we all are able to keep going during these difficult times.”

Alphabet fresh layoffs

The company carried out the fresh layoffs across its global recruiting team; the eliminations, however, are not wide-scale, and a 'significant majority' of the team will be retained for ‘critical’ hiring roles.

In January, the California-based firm reduced its workforce by 6%, handing pink slips to around 12,000 people.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON