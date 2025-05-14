Google engineer in Bengaluru reacts to Microsoft layoffs, says techies earn 5x more than government employees

A Bengaluru-based engineer working with Google has reacted to a tweet by a woman whose brother was laid off by Microsoft in the US recently. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sneha shared the news and spoke about job security in government jobs. (Also Read | Meta hikes top executives' bonus up to 200% a week after laying off 3,600 employees: Report) Both Google and Microsoft made layoffs in the last few weeks.(AP file photo)

What Google techie has to say about Microsoft layoffs, job security

Sneha wrote, "My cousin brother working in Microsoft USA has been laid off, tech is not a stable place. That's why parents say to prepare for the government job. At least there is job security."

The Bengaluru engineer, Rahul Rana, reacted, "Why you need job security when you can make 5x of what govt employee will make in whole life, you can do in few years."

Earlier, Rana had shared his support for those who lost their jobs during the Microsoft layoffs. “Sending strength to all the brilliant folks affected by the recent #Microsoft #Layoffs (folded hands emoji)," he had posted on Wednesday.

"Tough times, but new doors will open! If you're seeking a referral, DM me your resume, name, email & phone. Happy to help where I can. (Sparkles emoji) #JobSearch #TechCommunity #Support," he further wrote.

About Microsoft layoffs

According to an AP report, Microsoft began laying off about 6,000 workers on Tuesday, nearly 3% of its entire workforce, and its largest job cuts in more than two years, as the company spends heavily on artificial intelligence.

The tech giant's home state of Washington was hard hit, and Microsoft informed state officials it was cutting 1,985 workers tied to its Redmond headquarters, many of them in software engineering and product management roles.

Microsoft said the layoffs will be across all levels, teams and geographies, but the cuts will focus on reducing the number of managers. Notices to employees began going out on Tuesday.

The mass layoffs come just weeks after Microsoft reported strong sales and profits that beat Wall Street expectations for the January-March quarter, which investors took as a dose of relief during a turbulent time for the tech sector and the US economy.