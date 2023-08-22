Google engineer reveals how he earns $150K a year working just 1 hour a day

Devon, a software engineer at Google is acing work-life balance. Devon, who prefers to keep his full identity anonymous, has made waves by revealing that he manages to work only one hour a day while raking in a yearly salary of $150,000.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Google LLC is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 17, 2021.(Reuters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Although his typical workday is supposed to be filled with coding for Google’s various tools and products, Devon confessed that he hadn't even opened his laptop by a little past 10 am when Fortune spoke to him. Asked if he worried about missing messages from his manager, Devon shrugged it off, stating, "it’s not the end of the world—I’ll just get back to it later tonight."

Devon elaborated on his work methodology, explaining that he begins his workweek by tackling a significant portion of a task before sending it for review by his manager. According to him, this upfront effort paves the way for a smoother workflow throughout the week.

Google is renowned for its positive work atmosphere, with an impressive 97 percent of employees describing it as a great place to work compared to the 57 percent average among US companies. The company is renowned for offering perks like a unique campus, complimentary meals, and handsome salaries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Devon's background included an internship with Google, during which he realized he wouldn't have to exert himself excessively if he secured a full-time position. His work philosophy wasn't centered on slacking but rather on downplaying his efficiency. He recounted completing all his coding work ahead of schedule during his internship, which even allowed him to enjoy a week-long trip to Hawaii.

Also Read | Ex-Google MD shares inspiring tale from when he was a sales manager at Apple

Explaining his choice, Devon stated, “If I wanted to work long hours, I’d be at a startup. “Most people choose Google because of the work-life balance and benefits. You could work at Apple, but Apple has such fan appeal to software engineers. They work long hours… but at Google, most people know what they’re doing is a job,” he added

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Devon's situation is not unique; he's among a group of software engineers who admit to being paid for relatively minimal output. During a period of rapid growth within the tech industry during the early stages of the pandemic, companies like Google, Meta, and Salesforce were hiring in anticipation of future demand, even if specific roles weren't immediately required. This strategy, often referred to as "penning," was designed to secure skilled employees in anticipation of sustained growth.

By skillfully managing his time and leveraging Google's appealing work culture, he's setting an example that might just change how people perceive productivity in the modern workforce.