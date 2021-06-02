Google honours American gay rights activist Frank Kameny with a doodle

June marks the 51st celebration of Pride Month. It is a time when thousands of people across the globe come together to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community. Social media is also abuzz with various kinds of content showcasing support, including one from Google. In celebration of Pride Month, Google honoured American gay rights activist Frank Kameny.

Taking to Twitter, the tech giant shared a doodle. They also shared a blog link which explains how Kameny embarked upon a lifelong fight for equal rights.

“In celebration of Pride Month, today’s #GoogleDoodle honors astronomer, veteran, & gay rights activist, Dr. Frank Kameny—an influential figure in the LGBTQ rights movement," reads the caption of the post.

In a few follow up tweets, Google also shared how “Frank Kameny organized one of the first gay rights advocacy groups in United States history.”

Each year, throughout June, LGBT Pride Month is celebrated to commemorate the event that took place at Stonewall Inn in New York City. On June 28, 1969 members of LGBT community held riots to protest against a police raid at the inn.

What are your thoughts on the Google Doodle honouring Frank Kameny to celebrate Pride Month?