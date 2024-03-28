 Google Maps Street View driver who crashed into creek after leading cops on dangerous chase pleads guilty | Trending - Hindustan Times
Google Maps Street View driver who crashed into creek after leading cops on dangerous chase pleads guilty

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 28, 2024 07:27 AM IST

Last year, 37-year-old Coleman Ferguson led the Middletown Police on a high-speed chase while driving a Google Maps Street View car.

A Google Maps Street View driver who led police officers on a high-speed chase before crashing into an Indiana creek has pleaded guilty. During the incident, about seven months ago, the driver was “escorted out of the vehicle and placed into custody” by the Middletown Police Department. As per the court records, he has now pleaded guilty to leading the police on a dangerous chase that ended in a creek.

The image shows a car after a Google Maps Street View driver crashed into an Indiana creek. (Facebook/@Middletown Police Department )
The image shows a car after a Google Maps Street View driver crashed into an Indiana creek. (Facebook/@Middletown Police Department )

37-year-old Coleman Ferguson agreed to a one-year suspended jail sentence as a part of his plea agreement on March 25, reported The Smoking Gun. He also agreed to pay $3,200 in restitution. He will have to pay the court and the fee of the public defender.

About the high-speed chase:

On August 1, 2023, the Middletown Police Department took to Facebook to share information about apprehending Ferguson, who was driving over 100 miles per hour. “As the Vehicle passed by it was identified by Dean (a cop) as a Google Mapping car with several 360 degree cameras mounted on a tall antenna on top of the car. Dean was able to catch up with the vehicle in the 8500 block of West US 36. The vehicle was still travelling at speeds well over 100 miles per hour and was passing several other vehicles. The Google Vehicle refused to stop,” the police informed in their post.

“The Google vehicle lost control and drove through a yard and then into a creek where it became stuck,” they added.

“The driver was identified as Coleman Ferguson by means of a Florida Driver’s License. Mr Ferguson stated that he worked for Google and was scared to stop. He was transported to Henry Community Health Hospital in New Castle for medical clearance and then to the Henry County Jail. He was arrested for Resisting Law Enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 Felony,” the department further shared in their post.

Google Maps Street View driver who crashed into creek after leading cops on dangerous chase pleads guilty
