Bengaluru techie quits job to steal laptops from PG accommodations, arrested

A 26-year-old B.Tech graduate from Noida was arrested by HAL police for allegedly stealing 24 laptops valued at ₹10 lakh from paying guest accommodations and software companies in Bengaluru. After an individual living in the PG complained about the lost valuables, the HAL police tracked down the accused using CCTV camera footage and other evidence. On March 26, they arrested Jassi Agarwal, a resident of Noida, as per reports. The woman would sell stolen products on the black market in her hometown. (Pixabay)

According to The Hindu, a police investigation discovered that Jassi was a B.Tech graduate who worked in a private bank for a while before staying in a PG for a few days. She would wait for the other tenants to go for a snack break before entering their rooms to steal their laptops and other valuable items. (Also Read: Bengaluru techie alleges sexual harassment by delivery agent: ‘He followed me into kitchen’)

She would then sell the stolen products on the black market in her hometown. When she returned to Bengaluru, she would move into another PG to do the same. She stopped her work around a year ago and focused only on stealing high-end devices, police told The Hindu.

Earlier, Pune police arrested a 24-year-old IT professional in an alleged mobile theft case. The accused, Rushikesh Prabhakar Patil of the KK Market area, worked at a private enterprise. Patil was nabbed by police for allegedly stealing mobile phones and bags from students taking competitive exams in Pune.

The accused used to frequent the Ramtekdi digital hub test centre, where he would steal mobile phones and other valuables from students' bags left outside their rooms. After a student found that his bag was missing and another's cell phone was stolen, the robbery came to light. The affected students filed a complaint with the Wanowrie police station. (Also Read: Bengaluru techie loses ₹68 lakh to fraudsters by trying to sell his bed online: Report)

Based on information received from a tip, the police set up a trap and captured the suspect, who was riding a bike and could be seen on CCTV.