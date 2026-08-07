Google techie gets AI Sundar Pichai surprise at his sangeet ceremony in Ahmedabad. Watch

A Google employee’s sangeet and ring ceremony in Ahmedabad took an unexpected and hilarious turn when his cousins pulled off an unforgettable AI prank. London-based techie Dushyant Kumbhat and his bride, Mansi Bhutani, were celebrating when a surprise video flashed across a massive screen. To everyone’s astonishment, an AI-generated avatar of Google CEO Sundar Pichai appeared on stage, addressing the gathering in fluent Marwari to invite guests to the feast.

Snippets from the sangeet ceremony of a Google techie. (Instagram/@theperfect_equation)

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Dushyant Kumbhat told Hindustantimes.com that the incident took place during his and Mansi Bhutani’s sangeet and ring ceremony, hosted earlier this year on Valentine’s Day.

What happened in the video?

The video that Kumbhat shared on social media shows an AI avatar of Sundar Pichai inviting the attendees to his wedding. The groom told Hindustantimes.com that it was a prank that his cousins pulled. Kumbhat shared the video on the Instagram page “theperfect_equation,” which he and his partner, Mansi Bhutani, manage.

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{{^usCountry}} “I (Dushyant) work at Google, London. Just before the ring ceremony, the host announced there is a surprise for the groom by one of cousin and then a video played on a massive 40x16 feet screen on stage - an AI-generated greeting from Sundar Pichai speaking in Marwari.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I (Dushyant) work at Google, London. Just before the ring ceremony, the host announced there is a surprise for the groom by one of cousin and then a video played on a massive 40x16 feet screen on stage - an AI-generated greeting from Sundar Pichai speaking in Marwari.” {{/usCountry}}

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The AI avatar said: “Jai Jinendra Sa. Aapano babusa ro byaavh hai sa. Aap sab ne saparivaar padhaarno hai sa. Jimman jimno hai aur din thake ri bhi vyavasthaa hai.”

Kumbhat said that the translation from Marwari means “Jai Jinendra, Sir/Ma'am. Our Babu Sa's wedding is taking place, Sir/Ma'am. All of you have to come with your family, Sir/Ma'am. You have to partake in the feast, and arrangements are also there for a pre-sunset dinner for Jains.”

How did the guests react?

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The techie recalled that people were surprised and soon started laughing. The prank left people in stitches, and some even made jokes about the entire situation.

Take a look at the video:

How did social media react?

Though recorded on February 14, the video was recently shared on Instagram by Dushyant Kumbhat. The post prompted varied reactions, with many sharing laughing-out-loud emojis. A few also said how much they enjoyed the video.

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Born in Jodhpur and raised in Ahmedabad, the London-based Google techie Dushyant Kumbhat is now a UK citizen.