Goose enjoys ski ride with human. Watch amusing video
trending

Goose enjoys ski ride with human. Watch amusing video

The video showcases a Canadian goose named Peeps.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 07:05 PM IST
The image shows a goose enjoying ski ride.(Jukin Media)

Do you think only humans are excited when it comes to ski riding? Turns out, the case is same for the birds too or at least that is what this amusing video suggests. Shared online, the clip showcases a goose enjoying fun time with its human while water skiing. There is a chance that you will end up watching the wonderful video over and over again.

The video opens to show the bird sitting on the handle of the ski and looking around. A few moments into the video, the goose stars flying beside the ski. The video ends with the bird flying in circles and finally landing on the water.

Take a look at the video that showcases a Canadian goose named Peeps:

What are your thoughts on the video? Did the clip leave you smiling?

Topics
viral video
