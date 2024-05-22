 Gopi Thotakura proudly displays Indian flag in space on board Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin. Watch | Trending - Hindustan Times
Gopi Thotakura proudly displays Indian flag in space on board Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin. Watch

ByHT Trending Desk
May 22, 2024 10:48 AM IST

Gopi Thotakura the first Indian space tourist and the second Indian to venture into space after Rakesh Sharma in 1984.

Gopi Thotakura, the first Indian tourist on board Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin’s NS-25 mission, held up the Indian flag in space as he made the historic feat. Blue Origin on Sunday launched a six-person crew from West Texas to the edge of space as it restarted its much talked-about space tourism business for the first time since its suborbital rocket was grounded in 2022.

Gopi Thotakura is the first Indian to go to space as a tourist aboard Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin NS – 25 mission.(X/@blueorigin)
Gopi Thotakura is the first Indian to go to space as a tourist aboard Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin NS – 25 mission.(X/@blueorigin)

In a video shared on social media by Blue Origin, Thotakura, 30, first held up a banner which read "I am an eco-warrior for our sustainable planet".

"India into space," he then said inside the spaceflight as he displayed a small Indian flag.

Watch the video here:

The six space tourists can be seen expressing their excitement as they float inside the space ship and look out of the window to Earth below.

The capsule carrying the astronauts returned to Earth roughly 10 minutes after take-off.

The oldest space tourist on the Blue Origin flight was 90-year-old Ed Dwight, the first US Black astronaut candidate from the 1960s.

Thotakura is the first Indian space tourist and the second Indian to venture into space after Rakesh Sharma in 1984.

Born in Andhra Pradesh, Gopichand Thotakura is a pilot and aviator who acquired his flying skills before obtaining a driver's license.

He is settled in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States.

News / Trending / Gopi Thotakura proudly displays Indian flag in space on board Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin. Watch

