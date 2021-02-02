IND USA
Gorakhpur man unfurls national flag at Africa's Kilimanjaro peak

Nitish Singh scaled a height of 5,895 meters above sea level and unfurled the Indian tricolor flag at the mountain on January 26.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:53 PM IST
"Now I aim to scale the top seven highest peaks of the world," Nitish Singh said.(ANI)

Mountaineer Nitish Singh from Gorakhpur unfurled the national flag at Mount Kilimanjaro peak, the highest mountain in the African continent.

He scaled a height of 5,895 meters above sea level and unfurled the Indian tricolor flag at the mountain on January 26. "People have supported me to overcome difficulties. Now I aim to scale the top seven highest peaks of the world," he said.

"I have also raised a flag for the transgender community for supporting me in my journey," he added.

He said that it took him three days to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.

