Gordon Ramsay reacts to cooking video with a song. It’s hilarious

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay reacted to a cooking video of a person preparing a classic steak dish with a song and it's hilarious to watch. 
Published on May 15, 2022 08:28 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Gordon Ramsey is an avid Instagram user. Besides sharing new interesting recipes and snippets of his personal life, he also posts reactions to cooking videos by others. More often than not his reviews leave people laughing out loud. Case in point, his recent share where he is seen singing while reviewing a cooking video. There is a possibility that the video will leave you in splits.

The celebrity chef shared the video with a funny caption. “I don’t think I will win any singing competitions with this one… but that’s how you ruin a Wellington,” he wrote. The video shows a person preparing the classic steak dish but in a way that Ramsey disapproves of.

We won’t give away how he reacts to the video, so take a look:

The post has been shared about nine hours ago. Since being posted, it has gathered over 2.6 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Did he cook it with plastic wrap on,” asked an Instagram user. “Hurts to watch,” shared another. “Some people will eat anything,” posted a third.

A few, however, disagreed with Ramsay and shared that they think the dish is good. Just like this individual who wrote, “Looks kinds good.”

What are your thoughts on the video?

