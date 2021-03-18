Home / Trending / Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly pranks him with raw egg and water. Watch
trending

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly pranks him with raw egg and water. Watch

With ‘Oh No’ playing in the background, Tilly is seen holding an egg over a bottle of water.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:12 PM IST
The image shows Tilly showing a trick to Gordon Ramsay.(Instagram/@gordongram)

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay was on the receiving end of a naughty prank played on him by his daughter and the Internet’s here for it. A video posted by the renowned chef on Insatgram shows how Tilly Ramsay pulled off the prank on him and it’s since collecting a ton of reactions on Instagram.

“Someone did the dishes last night in the Ramsay household...,” Ramsay posted as a caption with the video tagging his daughter Tilly. The clip shows why.

With ‘Oh No’ playing in the background, Tilly is seen holding an egg over a bottle of water. She then pretends to cast a spell on it, hides the egg and asks her dad to look inside the bottle.

Well, we’ll let you watch the video to see what happens next:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Take a chance on me’: Man with autism writes note for future employers

‘Can I keep the red pencil?’ Dutch voters inquire after voting

US president Joe Biden says his German Shepherd Major is out of the dog house

Woman’s reaction while paragliding goes viral. Watch

Are you shocked? Are you laughing out loud? People on Instagram seem to have all sorts of reactions to this prank video. Since being posted a few hours ago, the video has collected over 6.5 lakh likes and a flood of comments.

While some expressed concern for Tilly, many shared how they would never get away by playing a prank like this on their parents.

“Legend says she’s still running,” joked an Instagram user. “Run Tilly run,” posted another.

“The only person who can do this to him,” commented a third. “I’d be running for my life,” added another.

What do you think of the prank?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gordon ramsay instagram
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Parliament LIVE
India vs England 4th T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Amrita Rao
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP