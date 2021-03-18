Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly pranks him with raw egg and water. Watch

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay was on the receiving end of a naughty prank played on him by his daughter and the Internet’s here for it. A video posted by the renowned chef on Insatgram shows how Tilly Ramsay pulled off the prank on him and it’s since collecting a ton of reactions on Instagram.

“Someone did the dishes last night in the Ramsay household...,” Ramsay posted as a caption with the video tagging his daughter Tilly. The clip shows why.

With ‘Oh No’ playing in the background, Tilly is seen holding an egg over a bottle of water. She then pretends to cast a spell on it, hides the egg and asks her dad to look inside the bottle.

Well, we’ll let you watch the video to see what happens next:

Are you shocked? Are you laughing out loud? People on Instagram seem to have all sorts of reactions to this prank video. Since being posted a few hours ago, the video has collected over 6.5 lakh likes and a flood of comments.

While some expressed concern for Tilly, many shared how they would never get away by playing a prank like this on their parents.

“Legend says she’s still running,” joked an Instagram user. “Run Tilly run,” posted another.

“The only person who can do this to him,” commented a third. “I’d be running for my life,” added another.

What do you think of the prank?