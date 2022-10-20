Gordon Ramsay's funny comment after reviewing woman's food will amuse you. Watch

Gordon Ramsay is famous for giving people feedback on their food. There are many videos on several social media sights that show him roasting contestants in reality cooking shows. There are hardly any times when he praises people for their cooking. But when he does, one knows that the food had to be really good for him to like it. Recently, Gordon Ramsay replied to a woman's TikTok who has been cooking food for her boyfriend. His reply to the video will amaze you.

In a clip shared on Instagram by user @cindyxcs, the woman shared a video where she showed dishes like baos, chicken, burgers, desserts, and noodles that she has been making for her partner. Once Gordon Ramsay sees this, he replies to the woman by saying, "Wow, these look great and creative. Has he proposed to you yet? If he hasn't, he should get his shit together."

Take a look at Gordon Ramsay sharing his views on the woman's food here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed more than eight lakh times. The video also has more than one lakh likes and hundreds of comments. One person wrote, "Alright! The king himself said it. He has no other choice." Another person said, "Your food is beautiful! But he has a point." A third person added, "Gordon Ramsey needs to be the officiant of your wedding now sorry, I don't make the rules." "Bro got out of character to speak facts," said a fourth.