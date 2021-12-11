Gordon Ramsay sings hilarious song while reacting to cooking video. Watch

Chef Gordon Ramsay often takes to Instagram to share various kinds of videos. From posting new recipes to sharing about different eateries to reacting to cooking videos, his shares are of different taste. In his latest share, he posted a clip that captures his reaction to a video showcasing a one pot recipe. There is a high possibility that the video will leave you laughing out loud.

“I hope my song helps his cooking……,” the celebrity chef posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a spilt screen. One side of the screen showcases the cooking video and the other side shows Gordon Ramsay’s reaction to it. In the video, he sings a song to ask the individual to stop cooking the dish.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 2.4 lakh likes and counting. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Such a vibe,” wrote an Instagram user. “Hahahahaha,” posted another. “This is hilarious but secretly I wanna try this,” confessed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Gordon Ramsay?