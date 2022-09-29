Gorilla plays on mom’s back. Video shows babies are babies after all

A video showing a baby gorilla was recently posted online. Since being shared, the video of the kid playing on its mom’s back has turned into a source of happiness for many. The Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, an organisation dedicated to conservation of gorillas, shared the wholesome video on their official Instagram page.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Well we think it’s safe to say all children, human or gorilla, love to test mom’s patience! Here is Kabeho playing on the back of mom Nzeli. So silly,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The caption also mentions that the video is captured by an individual named Cedric Ujeneza.

The video opens to show the mom gorilla standing amid a jungle with her kid on her back. The kid keeps on playing while standing on its mom’s back and at one point, even does a cute backflip.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been shared about 19 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered close to 1.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Alongside, the video has also amassed nearly 22,000 likes. The share has prompted people to post various comments. Many couldn’t handle the cuteness of the little one.

“Sure, make yourself comfy there little one!,” commented an Instagram user. “He is such a cute toddler,” expressed another. “Precious!!! I can watch them all day!!,” posted a third. “The little flip is so cute. What a sweet baby,” wrote a fourth.