Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / ‘Got any plans for 2037,’ asks Nasa. Viral post explains why
trending

‘Got any plans for 2037,’ asks Nasa. Viral post explains why

Nasa took to Instagram to share their post that has now gone viral.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 10:48 AM IST
The image was shared by Nasa along with their post.(Instagram/@nasahubble)

Nasa often shares interesting posts on the different pages they manage on Instagram. The space agency’s posts never fail to amaze people. Case in point, this share about a supernova that they shared on the Instagram page dedicated to the Hubble Space Telescope.

“Got any plans for 2037?” Nasa shared. In the next few lines, they explained the reason behind the question. “A supernova “replay” is expected to appear in about 16 years, thanks to the gravity from an enormous galaxy cluster that lies between us and the faraway supernova. The gravity magnified and distorted the light from the supernova blast, splitting it into multiple copies. Three mirror images of Supernova Requiem were spotted by Hubble scattered in an arc-like pattern across the cluster. Each image shows the supernova’s light at different times after the explosive event, and a fourth copy is likely to show up in 2037,” they wrote.

The also added that the prediction of the supernova's return appearance is based on computer models of the cluster.

RELATED STORIES

They further simplified the process using a train analogy. “You can think about the supernova’s different light paths like this: Several trains leave a station at the same time, all traveling at the same speed and bound for the same location. Each train, however, takes a different route, and the distance for each route is not the same. Because the trains travel over different track lengths across different terrain, they do not arrive at their destination at the same time,” they also added.

Take a look at the post:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 69,000 likes and counting. It has also accumulated different comments from people.

“This is absolutely incredible!” wrote an Instagram user. “Nice,” shared another. “Thanks for the explanation,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the post by Nasa?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nasa instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jennifer Garner shares viral video of woman’s incredible dance in rain. Watch

Doordarshan shares post on 62 years of ‘nostalgic journey’. Seen tweet yet?

This self-taught illusion makeup artist can transform herself into any celeb

Cat cuddles with human sibling in sweet video
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
JEE Main Result Live
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP