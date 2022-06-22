Graduating seniors high five kindergarteners in sweet tradition at school. Watch

Mostly everyone remembers their school life quite fondly. It is always great to look back on the memories that you created and the friends you made. A sweet video posted on Instagram shows a school that has a tradition where the graduating seniors high five all the kindergarteners on the day of their graduation. The video is wholesome and heart-warming to watch.

The video was posted on the Instagram account schaeferdesignco. “My kid’s school has a tradition where the graduating Seniors high five all the kindergarteners,” says a text insert on the video. The video shows graduating seniors wearing blue gowns and caps. They high five all the kindergarten kids who are lined up.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted on May 28, the video has received more than 9.68 lakh views. It has also received more than 1.34 thousand likes and several comments.

“I wish my school had that idea… but I think I would’ve cried walking through my old Elementary school and seeing things I haven’t seen in years!” commented an Instagram user. “When I graduated all the juniors threw flowers and clapped for us and the people good at music played some songs for us, was a real good moment,” shared another. “Imagine they remember being kindergarteners high fiving the seniors,” said a third. Another individual wrote, “My district has the seniors walk through the high school, middle school, elementarys and kindergarten. It’s a small town though so it takes them a few hours to see all of us and their old teachers.”

What are your thoughts on this sweet tradition?