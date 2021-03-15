Home / Trending / Grammys 2021: YouTuber Lilly Singh wears ‘I stand with farmers’ mask, posts pics
trending

Grammys 2021: YouTuber Lilly Singh wears ‘I stand with farmers’ mask, posts pics

Lilly Singh also shared a caption explaining why she selected Grammys 2021 event to wear the mask.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:11 AM IST
Grammys 2021: Lilly Singh took to Instagram to share the pictures.(Instagram/@lilly)

YouTube star Lilly Singh showed her solidarity with the farmers' protest in India by wearing a mask with the words "I stand with farmers" written on it at the Grammy Award ceremony. Taking to Instagram, she shared pictures of herself in the mask along with a caption explaining why she chose the event to wear it.

“I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it,” Singh wrote while sharing the pictures. Her post is complete with two hashtags #IStandWithFarmers and #Grammys.

Lilly Singh has over 9.6 million followers on Instagram. Within two hours of being shared, the post has collected over 88,000 likes.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Twitter accounts get temporarily suspended for posting 'Memphis'. Here's why

Cat enjoying viral vibing cat video makes for a hilarious watch

These couples enjoying time together are ultimate couple goals. Watch

Video shows the food items your pet pooch can munch on and the ones to avoid

This, however, isn’t Singh’s first post related to the ongoing farmers’ protest in India. On multiple occasions, she has replied to people showing their support for the protest through social media posts. Just like her response to a solidarity tweet by singer Rihanna.

Since November 2020, the farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are camping at Delhi’s borders demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws passed by the centre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram grammys 2021 farmers protest lilly singh
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP