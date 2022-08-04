Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Granddaughter comes up with a special surprise for grandpa who missed her wedding. Watch

Granddaughter comes up with a special surprise for grandpa who missed her wedding. Watch

trending
Published on Aug 04, 2022 08:16 AM IST
The video of the granddaughter coming up with a surprise for her grandpa who missed her wedding was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the video, shows the grandpa who got a surprise from her granddaughter after he missed her wedding.(Instagram/@camrynthie)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Wedding is a special day for a person and it is only natural for them to want their loved ones to be a part of the ceremony. That is what this woman wanted too but due to health reasons her grandpa couldn’t attend her wedding. To make him feel special and also to make wonderful memories, she came up with an interesting plan. She visited her grandfather along with her husband in their wedding attire.

Camryn Seifert Thie posted the video on her Instagram page. The video opens to show a text that reads, “My sweet grandpa hasn’t been doing well and he had to miss my wedding…” The clip shows an elderly woman getting up from his couch. The video then shows the woman along with her husband surprising the man. What is incredible to watch is the reaction of the grandpa upon seeing his granddaughter in her wedding dress.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The video, since being posted, has accumulated more than 4,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. “What a lovely idea! Congrats!” posted an Instagram user. “Crying my eyes out. I don’t know you but how beautiful that you did this for him!” expressed another. “Beautiful video, but you look amazing in that dress,” commented a third. “This is so sweet!!! You & your grandpa have the same beautiful smile!!! Congratulations to you & your hubby,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram viral video
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP