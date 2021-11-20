Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Granddaughter posts fun video about grandma putting extra ghee on her roti

The video opens to show the grandmother sitting with a huge jar of ‘desi ghee,' that she puts on her granddaughter's roti despite her asking her ‘dadi’ not to.
'Oops I did it again': this grandma puts extra ghee and butter on her granddaughter's roti. (instagram/@yashvayayay)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 02:17 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

More than two decades ago, singer Britney Spears broke records when she sang “Oops!... I Did It Again”. And now this song has inspired several popular trends on social media that keeps this song as fresh as ever. 

Hopping onto the latest viral Instagram Reels trend, is an influencer named Yashvi Bagga. But guess what is different about this Reel? It shows an adorably funny moment of interaction between her and her grandma.

The video opens to show the grandmother sitting with a huge jar of ‘desi ghee’. Via text inserts throughout the video, it is made clear by this influencer that she often asks her grandmother to not put ghee or butter on her rotis.

However, all thanks to ‘thug life’, this grandmother does not listen to what her granddaughter says and proceeds to nonchalantly put a spoonful of ghee that drips onto the roti. She even finishes it up with some butter.

“No cure to desi dadi!” reads the caption of this post. 

Watch the hilarious take on this trend right here:

Since it was posted on November 9 on Instagram, this video has gathered more than 28,000 likes and several reactions so far.

“Dadi ji di thug life,” reads a comment by an Instagram user. “Totally relatable,” said another. “This is the cutest version of this trend,” commented a third. While a fourth called her a “savage dadi.”

What do you think about this video?

