Granddaughter posts pics of grandparents dressed as couple from the film Up

A few throwback images posted by a granddaughter of her grandparents dressed as the couple from the animated film Up has won people’s hearts. There is a possibility that the share will tug at your heartstrings too.

Twitter user Anushka shared the images that were taken a year ago. "Last year, dressed "UP", my grandparents," she wrote while sharing the images. She posted four pictures along with her tweet.

Two of the images are screenshots from the film and the other two are of her grandparents.

Take a look at the tweet that may make you say aww:

The post, since being shared a day ago on October 22, has gathered more than 54,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of love-filled comments from netizens.

“My heart melts again and again every time I see this,” wrote a Twitter user. To which, Anushka replied “My grandpa celebrated his 90th birthday last to last week wanted to repost this that time but hereee it isss nowww to remind you that the most heartmelting thing exists.” The pictures are indeed absolutely heartwarming.

“This is da besttt! Also I just love how you have made the square frames for your grandpa as that of Carl's,” posted another. “Give them a hug from me and wish them a happy life cause they look so cute,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post? Did it leave you smiling?

