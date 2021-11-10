Grandma eats pizza for the first time, her reaction has people in splits. Watch

A video of an elderly woman trying a loaded pizza for the very first time has won over many on social media. Her grandson Greesh Bhatt, an online content creator, shared the footage on Instagram where it has collected a ton of delightful reactions.

“Nani ji first time eating pizza,” he explained the caption to this video. In the viral video, the grandma is handed a slice of a loaded, cheesy pizza.

She then bites into it. The video captures her sweet reaction to her first-ever bite of a pizza. It seems she is surprised by its taste and laughs it off as well.

Watch the video that shows this cute grandma's reaction below:

Ever since it was shared on October 28 as an Instagram Reel, this video has garnered more than eight lakh views and over 58,000 likes.

Along with this, netizens shared various reactions. The comments section of the video is overflowing with people trying to interpret her sweet and funny reaction.

“Lovely nani maa,” reads a comment by an Instagram user followed by a generous amount of heart emojis.

“That expression after a bite is the best part of the reel,” said another viewer.

Another commenter wrote, “cutest nani ever. I want to meet you naniji”.

What are your thoughts on this video?