Grandma gifts embroidered childhood drawings on grandkid's 18th birthday. Watch

The bond between grandparents and their grandkids is indeed a special one that needs no introduction. And one such similarly beautiful bond has been showcased in this video that has been shared on Twitter by Good News Correspondent. There is a good chance that this video might leave you reaching for the tissues so brace yourself.

The video opens to show the grandma with a huge blanket that has been made with patches of little drawing. Viewers get to know that these drawings are the ones made by her grandkid as they were growing up. She embroidered these sweet little drawings through the years and ended up making a patchwork blanket with the help of all these drawings.

The video was shared on Twitter by Good News Correspondent with a caption that reads, “GRANDMOTHER OF THE YEAR: My grandmother has been embroidering my drawings since I was 6 years old. Today, for my 18th birthday, she gave me the best gift I have ever received.”

Watch the Twitter video right here:

The video was shared by Good News Correspondent on Twitter on April 25 and has received more than 33,000 views on it already. It has also received various comments from people who related to the story and the ones who appreciated the grandma’s efforts.

A Twitter user narrated, “Wonderful! My MIL took one of my husband's drawings and designed a cross stitch. Then her mom made it. It is framed and is hanging in our daughter's bedroom. It is priceless.” “What an awesome Grandma, what a brilliant idea. Such talent. Memories to last a lifetime,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “That is absolutely amazing. What an original creative idea. Best grandma ever!”

What are your thoughts on this video by Good News Correspondent?

