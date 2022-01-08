Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Grandma meets her grandson for the very first time. Watch adorable video

The video of the grandma meeting her grandson for the first time was shared on Instagram.
The image shows the grandma holding her grandson.(Instagram/@joshriboldi)
Published on Jan 08, 2022 05:31 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The relationship between grandparents and grandchildren are always special. And it goes without saying that the meetings between the elderly people and the newest members of their families are often super emotional. Case in point, this video showcasing a grandma meeting her grandson for the first time ever.

Shared by Instagram user joshriboldi, the video is amazing to watch. “Surprising grandma to meet her new grandson. One of the most special moments,” reads the caption posted by the original poster

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at what the video shows:

RELATED STORIES

The video, since being posted a few days ago, has gathered more than 1.4 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of love-filled comments from people.

“This is so beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “Awww he’s in love with Grandma,” posted another. “This is such a beautiful moment! I'm crying over here. The bond between a grandma and their grandchildren is so strong, being a grandparent is the best!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

