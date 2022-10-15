Grandmother can't contain excitement to see grandson after a long time. Watch

For those who live away from their houses only realise the pain of staying away from loved ones. There are many moments that a person would miss back at their home. However, when the time comes and they finally get to see their family again, it becomes one of the most joyful memories. Recently, when a man went back to his home, he recorded the moment when his grandmother saw it, and this video is all things adorable.

In a video uploaded by Instagram page @majically and originally made on TikTok by user @jgoldrup10, you can see that a man has travelled back to his home to surprise his grandmother. In the clip, the grandmother is sitting on a chair. The moment she sees her grandchild, she gets up and screams in excitement. Later in the video, she hugs him tightly.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared just a few hours back, since then, it has been viewed more than one lakh times. The video also has 13,000 likes and several comments. One person wrote, "Precious just so precious. Enjoy every moment of it because, in a blink of an eye, those moments they're gone. God bless her." Another person said, "I grew up with my grandma. I still miss her, even though it's been over 40 years. This is priceless." A third person added, "Now that's how you react to a surprise!!! So happy."

