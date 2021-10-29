Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Grandpa with Alzheimer's reacts to granddaughter playing piano for him. Watch
trending

Grandpa with Alzheimer's reacts to granddaughter playing piano for him. Watch

Sheela says that her grandpa is 93 and has Alzheimer’s. Yet, the moment he hears the piano, he walks towards her and sits down to enjoy the music.
The 93-year-old grandpa with Alzheimer's walks in to find his granddaughter playing the piano.(instagram/@sheelaawe)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 02:33 PM IST
By Sohini Sengupta

A video of a woman playing the piano for grandfather has struck a chord with people online. In the clip, the woman, named, Sheela, details that her grandpa is 93 and has Alzheimer’s. 

She clarifies that he does not know her name, where she lives, or who she is. However, the moment he heard the piano, he walked towards her and even sat down to enjoy the music.

"This is us, sharing a moment of happiness, where memory doesn’t have to play a part in the experience. Life is too short y'all,” she wrote as the caption of the Reel. "Make space for love and cherish the present moment with your loved ones," she added.

Sheela described the moments in the video via text inserts for those who might not be familiar with her grandfather's behaviour. At first, he is inquisitive as to who she is and why she is playing the piano at his house.

RELATED STORIES

As the video progresses, we see that he comes closer, enjoys the music, and even gives her a thumbs up to show his appreciation. Then, he goes and sits on a nearby sofa and continues to relish this musical performance before gently slipping into a slumber.

Watch the moving video right here:

A commenter empathised with her situation but appreciated her efforts by saying: "It must be hard. But you must love him so much."

Many asked about what music she was playing, one comment answered that. The commenter writes: "the Praeludium-C Dur from Bach. (...) It’s more beautiful when you play it slower and softly."

What do you think about this tender and moving bond that the two share?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
grandparents
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kangaroos enter golf course in Australia and stare at amused golfer. Watch

Neeraj Chopra talks to little girl in Panipat who says he's her 'favourite'

Cat flies across room, scared by IT clown Halloween decor. Watch

Video of 90lbs chocolate whale has taken over Instagram. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP