Home / Trending / Grandparents play beer pong, hit perfect shots. Video is going viral
trending

Grandparents play beer pong, hit perfect shots. Video is going viral

Watching the video has left netizens delighted and chances are it will make you happy as well.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 10:53 AM IST
Everyone cheering after the second shot. (Instagram/@rosssmith)

A video of an elderly couple interacting with their grandson and his friends over a game beer pong is going viral over the Internet. The video shows the couple playing the game and even making perfect shots as those around them cheer them on. Watching the video has left netizens delighted and chances are it will make you happy as well.

“When your grandparents party harder than you,” says the caption of the video shared on Instagram by Ross Smith, a social media influencer. The clip first shows Smith’s grandma making a shot. After her, it’s grandpa’s turn and as soon he makes the shot, everyone around them cheer them on.

It makes for a great watch. Take a look:

The video, since being posted on May 25, has collected over 1.3 lakh likes and lots of comments. People have showered praise for the duo in the comments section. Many even posted about grandma’s gorgeous dress. A few pointed out about the ‘elbows’ rule. However, many others simply left smiling and fire emoticons to share their reactions.

“The ultimate dream team,” posted an individual. “This post makes me smile so hard,” reacted another. “Love how he hugged him! These are my grandparent goals!” shared a third. “She looks beautiful in that dress,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think about the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
grandparents viral video
TRENDING NEWS

Grandparents play beer pong, hit perfect shots. Video is going viral

Super Blood Moon pictures go viral, leave netizens mesmerised

Girl's surprises neighbour with birthday cake, melts netizens' hearts

Human receives hug delivery from kitty while working. Clip may melt your heart
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Cyclone Yaas
Horoscope Today
Sushil Kumar
Black fungus
WhatsApp
Rakhi Sawant
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP