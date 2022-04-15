Grandparents unknowingly design woman's tattoos, their reactions are priceless

A 24-year-old woman named Rosie who is based in Surrey, has recently made waves all over Instagram. She has gone ahead and got a tattoo of four flowers on her upper arm. But what is so special about that, you might ask? Well, Rosie made sure that these four flowers were, in fact, hand-drawn by each of her four, loving grandparents.

She made a video of this and it went crazy viral on TikTok. After this, she also reposted the same video on Instagram with a caption that reads, “WITH ME NOW & FOREVER. Ahh I am so excited to share this with you all as to why I was so busy and quiet on Thursday! I made up a story as to why I needed them to draw a flower, so I was able to surprise them too, and they had no idea!"

The caption continues, "I showed dad's mum & dad last night, and surprised mum's mum & dad today. Saw the idea on TikTok of all places a little over a month ago and have not stopped thinking about it since! I am so happy with it, and can’t wait to see it healed!”

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on March 19 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop praising this super sweet idea and a way to mark her love for her grandparents. It has also received more than 22,500 views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “What a brilliant and meaningful idea!” “My daughter did this, got her parents, grandparents and brothers to draw hearts and had them tattooed,” relates another commenter. A third comment reads, “This is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen!! Such a lovely idea!”

A little later, on March 20, she posted a video of her grandparents reacting to these tattoos. She shared the video on Instagram with a caption that reads, “GRANDPARENTS REACT TO MY TATTOO. Wow, I did not expect this kind of reaction to my tattoo haha, it’s gone crazy, especially on my TikTok. They were so shocked! And very emotional. They had no idea, and I just asked them to draw the flowers for work/my Instagram account and they didn’t even question it. This is their reaction! Enjoy.”

Take a look at these grandparents' cute reactions:

What are your thoughts on these videos? Could your grandparents perhaps be the reason behind any of your tattoos?

