Home / Trending / Grandparents unknowingly design woman's tattoos, their reactions are priceless
Grandparents unknowingly design woman's tattoos, their reactions are priceless

These videos that have been shared on both TikTok on Instagram, show how a woman's grandparents react after she gets a tattoo of flowers that they have hand-drawn.
The woman, Rosie, with her grandparents who unknowingly hand-drew the designs for the tattoos that she got. (instagram/@realitywithrosie)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 05:11 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

A 24-year-old woman named Rosie who is based in Surrey, has recently made waves all over Instagram. She has gone ahead and got a tattoo of four flowers on her upper arm. But what is so special about that, you might ask? Well, Rosie made sure that these four flowers were, in fact, hand-drawn by each of her four, loving grandparents.

She made a video of this and it went crazy viral on TikTok. After this, she also reposted the same video on Instagram with a caption that reads, “WITH ME NOW & FOREVER. Ahh I am so excited to share this with you all as to why I was so busy and quiet on Thursday! I made up a story as to why I needed them to draw a flower, so I was able to surprise them too, and they had no idea!"

The caption continues, "I showed dad's mum & dad last night, and surprised mum's mum & dad today. Saw the idea on TikTok of all places a little over a month ago and have not stopped thinking about it since! I am so happy with it, and can’t wait to see it healed!”

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on March 19 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop praising this super sweet idea and a way to mark her love for her grandparents. It has also received more than 22,500 views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “What a brilliant and meaningful idea!” “My daughter did this, got her parents, grandparents and brothers to draw hearts and had them tattooed,” relates another commenter. A third comment reads, “This is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen!! Such a lovely idea!”

A little later, on March 20, she posted a video of her grandparents reacting to these tattoos. She shared the video on Instagram with a caption that reads, “GRANDPARENTS REACT TO MY TATTOO. Wow, I did not expect this kind of reaction to my tattoo haha, it’s gone crazy, especially on my TikTok. They were so shocked! And very emotional. They had no idea, and I just asked them to draw the flowers for work/my Instagram account and they didn’t even question it. This is their reaction! Enjoy.”

Take a look at these grandparents' cute reactions:

What are your thoughts on these videos? Could your grandparents perhaps be the reason behind any of your tattoos?

