Greater Noida woman’s brand-new iPhone 18 Pro snatched after thieves ask, ‘Is it the new model?’

A woman in Greater Noida West allegedly lost her brand-new iPhone 18 Pro to two bike-borne thieves who first asked whether the device was the newly launched model before snatching it from her hand and fleeing, according to a report by India Today.

Two bike-borne thieves asked a woman about her new iPhone 18 Pro before snatching it and speeding away. (Representational image generated using AI)

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(Also read: Indian billionaire reacts to man claiming he sold family gold to buy iPhone 18 Pro for wife: ‘Some people…’)

The incident took place while Shubhi Bhandari was travelling to work in an e-rickshaw. She had taken out her phone to make an online payment when two men wearing helmets approached the vehicle from behind on a motorcycle.

According to the report, the suspects initially struck up a conversation with Bhandari and asked her for her address. Their attention then apparently shifted to the smartphone in her hand.

Thieves allegedly asked about iPhone before snatching it

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{{^usCountry}} The two men reportedly asked Bhandari whether the device she was holding was the new iPhone. When she confirmed that it was, the suspects allegedly grabbed the phone from her hand and sped away on their motorcycle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two men reportedly asked Bhandari whether the device she was holding was the new iPhone. When she confirmed that it was, the suspects allegedly grabbed the phone from her hand and sped away on their motorcycle. {{/usCountry}}

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What made the incident particularly upsetting for the family was that the smartphone had been purchased only three days earlier.

Bhandari's husband, Saket Gupta, said the phone was almost brand new at the time it was stolen.

The sequence of events has also raised concerns within the family, as the alleged thieves appeared to have noticed and identified the expensive smartphone before deciding to snatch it.

(Also read: Apple fans camp out outside Saket mall from early morning for iPhone 18 Pro: ‘Sabse pahle lena humne hai’)

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The family later approached the police and filed a complaint over the incident.

Family raises concern over police presence

Following the alleged theft, the family also expressed concern over what they described as a lack of visible police presence on major roads during the morning hours. They said the situation had added to their worries about street crimes and phone-snatching incidents in the area.

Police have launched an investigation into the case and are examining CCTV footage recorded by cameras installed in and around the area.

Officials are reportedly trying to trace the motorcycle and establish the identities of the two suspects using CCTV footage and other available evidence.