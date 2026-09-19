Indian billionaire reacts to man claiming he sold family gold to buy iPhone 18 Pro for wife: ‘Some people…’

The sales launch of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Pro Max on September 18 sparked frenzy across India, where hundreds of eager buyers lined up outside retail outlets from the crack of dawn. Viral videos circulating online captured the intense excitement as fans scrambled to be among the first to own Apple's newest release. Adding to the buzz, a man went viral for claiming that he sold family gold passed down through generations to buy the premium phone for his wife. Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared the man's video on X, expressing his reaction to the man’s claims. The man said he is purchasing the phone for his wife. (Screengrab (X))

“Some people sell gold to buy a house. Some sell it for their children’s future. This Delhi man sold family gold passed down from his grandmother and great-grandmother to buy his wife an iPhone 18 Pro Max,” billionaire Harsh Goenka wrote on X. According to Forbes, the RPG Chairman’s net worth is $2.8 billion.

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He shared a video of the man’s where he claimed that he has enough gold that he inherited from his ancestors, adding he sold some of them to buy the new Apple product.

The man also revealed that he was purchasing the phone for his wife as he wanted to give her a surprise. He added that he was waiting for the sales launch of iPhone duo, Apple’s first foldable phone.

What did social media say? Harsh Goenka’s post prompted a series of mixed reactions on social media. While some were amused, others shared that ultimately it’s the man’s decision what he wants to do with his gold.

An individual wrote, “Hope, he Will make gold for future generations so that they can also follow himmm.” Another posted, “What a shame. This country has seriously got its priorities wrong. Simple thing is that when you can’t afford don’t buy that.”

A third commented, “What is the speciality in iPhone 18 pro Max. Don't know why people are so crazy wasting their money for a new version launched.” A fourth expressed, “Vanity has no end.”

iPhone 18 Pro: According to Apple, this new flagship model has a “48MP Fusion Main camera with variable aperture. Improved low-light photos and video. Impressive depth of field.” It also boasts of “The longest battery life in an iPhone.”

The iPhone 18 Pro is priced at ₹1,64,900, and the iPhone 18 Pro Max is priced at ₹1,79,900.