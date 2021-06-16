Grizzly bear chases black bear up a tree. Video goes viral

The Internet is filled with videos which showcase interactions between different animals. This video shared on Facebook by Glacier National Park is one such clip. It shows an interaction between a black bear and a grizzly bear.

“Check out this amazing video of grizzly and black bears interacting!” they wrote while sharing the video and added that the clip is captured by a visitor of the park named Anthony James.

“Normally agreeable when food is abundant, grizzly and black bears run into one another more often when food is scarce—like early summer. While grizzly bears are larger and typically stronger than black bears, this black bear displays its powerful exit strategy: climbing!” the park further added in their post’s caption. In the next few lines, the park described what makes it easier for the black bears to climb trees with ease and why grizzly bears find it difficult.

“The short, sharp claws of the black bear are ideal for tree climbing. The grizzly's longer, duller claws are great for digging, but poor for climbing—especially because an adult grizzly is substantially heavier than a black bear,” added the park.

Anthony James also shared the video on Twitter. “Saw an amazing sight at @GlacierNPS: a Grizzly Bear chasing a Black Bear up a tree!” he wrote while tweeting.

Take a look at the amazing video:

Since being shared some 17 hours ago on Facebook, the video has been re-shared more than 71,000 times – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments. Many wrote that the video is absolutely amazing.

“Great action shot you guys, what a thrill. I've seen both grizzlies and black bears but never together like this,” shared a Facebook user. “That’s so cool. I thought the grizzly might shake the tree to dislodge the black bear. Guess it wasn’t a matter of that much importance!” expressed another. “Amazing luck to witness that!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?