Groom in Brazil showcases cool dance moves during wedding ceremony. Watch

“Nice moves,” expressed an Instagram user while reacting to the video of the dancing groom.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 02:03 PM IST
The image shows the groom dancing.(Instagram/@gustavodurso)

A video of a groom showcasing some cool dance moves while entering his wedding ceremony has left people smiling. The video is such that it may leave you happy too.

The groom Gustavo Durso Aleixo, who is a dancer by profession and hails from Brazil, shared the video on his personal Instagram page. The video was also shared on by Twitter handle @GoodNewsCorres1. “GROOM'S GOT MOVES!!!This groom & members of the wedding party in Brazil make quite an entrance to the wedding service...Justin Timberlake check this out,” reads the caption of the tweet.

The video opens to show the groom grooving to Justin Timberlake’s song Can’t Stop The Feeling. A few guests present in the ceremony also join the groom during the entrance making the video even more enjoyable to watch.

Take a look at the post:

The video since being shared has gathered more than 14,000 views and counting. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“If I ever get married I will be doing this thank you very much!” wrote a Twitter user. “How absolutely adorable!  We always think of weddings for the bride, I love to see the groom get involved!” shared another. “Nice moves,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

