Groom surprises bride by having her students with down syndrome as ring-bearers

A video of a groom surprising his bride on their wedding day is going viral on social media for the sweetest reasons. In it, one gets to see a bride and a groom at the altar, with a priest officiating their wedding. All of a sudden, the bride turns her head and breaks into tears as she notices her students with down syndrome walking down the aisle. The cutesy procession was led by a boy walking hand in hand with a toddler and carrying a ring in the other hand. They were followed by others who were holding flowers and wearing cute dresses. Two of the boys made their entry into a cute electric car. As soon as they reach the altar, the bride and groom crouch down to greet them.

"The Groom gave the task of carrying rings to the bride's students with down syndrome. How beautiful," read the caption accompanying the video posted on Twitter by a user Figen. It was originally posted in 2020 on YouTube by speech therapist Cíntia Bonfante Pereira. "I'm thrilled with so many beautiful messages I'm getting! I would never have imagined the dimension that this video could have and I can only say thank you: thank you for the love!" she wrote in the description. "The most amazing surprise of my life!" wrote Cíntia Bonfante Pereira in the caption.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared on October 25, the video has raked up more than 3.1 million views, and the numbers are still increasing.

"My husband learned to sign his vows to me so that my hearing impaired students would understand what he promised," posted an individual in comments. "If that isn't confirmation she's marrying the right man, I don't know what is," commented another. "That was very sweet and touching. I've a soft spot in my heart for Down syndrome people. Cheerful, innocent, and they will often surprise you," shared a third. "How do I retweet this a million times?" questioned a fourth.

