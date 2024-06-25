Groom’s friends wear dupattas, surprise guests with dance to Gulabi Sadi. Watch viral video

Did the name of the song Gulabi Sadi make you hum the tune, even if unconsciously? Well, you are not to be blamed, as this hit track has taken over people’s social media feeds. From dancing to it to lip-syncing, social media users have been posting various videos using this song. Adding to that list is a dance video by a group of men that they specially prepared for one of their friends. The screengrab (L) shows a scene from the song Gulabi Sadi, and the other screenshot (R) captures the groom’s friends dancing to the track. (YouTube/@Sanju Rathod SR, Instagram/@colorsplash_eventhouse)

Event planning company Colorsplash Eventhouse posted the video on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Groom’s friends on fire.” The caption further mentions that the dance number is choreographed by Chirag Jain.

The video opens to show a wedding venue with a group of men standing on one side with their heads covered with colourful dupattas. As the video progresses, they show their dance moves while using the traditional scarves as the perfect props.

Take a look at the viral dance to Gulabi Sadi:

The video, since being posted, has accumulated nearly 4.5 million views - and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments, with many calling the group “cool”.

What did Instagram users say about this dance by the groom’s friends?

An excited Instagram user wrote, “This is so cool. Superb you guys,” adding a heart emoticon. Another joined in and posted, “This is so damn good”.

A third social media user quipped, “This video made my mood fabulous”. A fourth commented, “So cute”.

Gulabi Sadi is a Marathi song by Sanju Rathod. It was released earlier this year and gained popularity among people, especially after social media users started using it to make various reels.

What are your thoughts on this amazing performance by the groom’s friends to the hit track Gulabi Sadi? Did the video make you want to shake a leg, too?