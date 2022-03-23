Group of people rescue a dog stuck in a water reservoir. Watch heartening video

Humanity is all about showing kindness to each other and helping those in need, including animals. Sometimes animals get into precarious places and can’t get out of them. Videos of people rescuing animals are really heartening to watch. Like this video in which a group of people get together to rescue a dog that fell into a water reservoir. The act of these Good Samaritans will definitely make you smile and cheer for them.

In the video the dog is seen stuck in the water reservoir as it is unable to climb the steep slope to get out of it. Then it is seen that group of men get together to try and rescue the dog. The slope is really steep and so it is not easy to get down to the water reservoir. They all then join their hands so that they can pull each other out. The person standing last holds the dog by its collar to take him along and they all pull each other up. They are successful in rescuing the dog in the end and it is heartwarming to watch.

The video was shot in Almaty in Kazakhstan. It was shot in the year 2016.

Watch the video of the dog being rescued below:

What are your thoughts about this kind deed of strangers in rescuing the dog?