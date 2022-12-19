Group of women singing Lata Mangeshkar’s Mera Dil Ye Pukare has the Internet vibing. Watch viral video

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 19, 2022 09:08 AM IST

The viral video that captures a group of women singing Lata Mangeshkar’s Mera Dil Ye Pukare on dhol beats was shared on Instagram.

Women singing Lata Mangeshkar's Mera Dil Ye Pukare on dhol beats. (Instagram/@akki_moriya)
ByArfa Javaid

After a video of a Pakistani girl dancing to Lata Mangeshkar’s Mera Dil Ye Pukare at a wedding went viral online, many are taking to social media platforms, particularly Instagram, to share videos of themselves recreating her dance steps. Not just this, people are also using it as a background score for different videos as the song is trending on Instagram reels. Now, a video of a group of women singing Mera Dil Ye Pukare on dhol beats has surfaced online and is winning netizens’ hearts left, right and centre. It may have the same effect on you.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user who goes by Moriya Akash. According to his Insta bio, he is a video creator. “Trending song,” read the caption shared alongside the video with a grinning face with sweat emoji.

Watch the viral video right here:

Since being shared on November 29, the video has raked up more than 2.6 million views. The video has also gathered several comments.

Here's what netizens posted in the comments section:

“Old is gold,” commented an individual. “Better than original,” wrote another. “Voice is so lovely,” shared a third. Many also posted love-struck emoticons in the comments.

