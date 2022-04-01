Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Guess how many nuggets this woman ate in a minute to create a world record?

Guinness World Records took to Instagram to share the nugget-related video.
The image shows the woman creating the nugget-related record.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 07:42 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

If you are someone who follows Guinness World Records (GWR) on Instagram, you may be aware of the various videos they often share. From amazed to amused, these videos spark different kinds of emotions in netizens. Case in point, their latest food-related record video that showcases a woman named Leah Shutkever and her record involving chicken nuggets.

“Leah Shutkever’s appetite for nuggs is ferocious,” GWR wrote while sharing the video. While replying to their own post, they also posted some more information about the record and the record holder.

“One of Guinness World Records' most coveted and hotly contested titles, the most chicken nuggets eaten in one minute record was recently beaten by Leah Shutkever (UK) backstage at the filming of the Guinness World Records Italian TV show "Lo Show Dei Record" in Milan, Italy. @shutkeverofficial, who already has several Guinness World Records titles under her belt, ate 352 g (12.42 oz and the equivalent of a share box of 19 nuggets) of the McDonald’s snack in sixty seconds,” they added.

“Leah also holds the record for most chicken nuggets eaten in three minutes - 775.1 g / 27.34 oz,” they shared.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated over 1.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various responses. While some people were amazed at the record, a few others shared that they could easily beat the record.

“This is too slow, I can definitely beat it,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow,” shared another. “I’m game,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

