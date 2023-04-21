Guest finds ‘creepy chamber’ behind wardrobe in hotel

A video of a guest finding a ‘creepy chamber’ behind a wardrobe in a hotel has intrigued people. Shared on Reddit, the video has left people intrigued. While some shared how it is scary, others tried explaining about the existence of such a place.

Creepy chamber behind a wardrobe.(Image/@Reddit)

The video opens to show a person showing around a room. Within moments, they open a wardrobe and open a panel inside the closet. As soon as they open it, a secret room is revealed. What is even more intriguing is that they find another door in the secret room that opens to another hidden chamber.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 19,000 upvotes. The share has also received tons of comments.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“Oh s**t, the creepy chamber has a creepy chamber. OP delivered today,” posted a Reddit user. “Yeah I ain't sleeping there until I find out where the hell that comes out,” shared another. “I would at least put a collection of creepy old dolls in there, for guests to stumble across. That would add interest to their stay,” suggested a third. “I dare you to go into the dark,” wrote a fourth.

Some tried explaining why such a space exists behind the wardrobe. Just like this individual who commented, “To me, it just looks like a basement remodel that left unfinished space around the finished space so it could have a more uniform look. Especially with the odd angles coming off the ceiling of the unfinished space.”

