Guide proposes to visually impaired sprinter after Paralympics race. Watch

A video involving visually impaired sprinter Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo hailing from Cape Verde has left people emotional. The video shows her guide getting on his knees to propose to her after a race. There is a chance that the sweet video will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

A post about the incident was shared from the official Twitter account dedicated to Tokyo Paralympics 2020. “#Paralympics proposal alert. Manuel Antonio Vaz da Veiga, guide to Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo, popped the question after the women's T11 200m heats. May the two of them run together for life!” reads the caption. The post is complete with a GIF of the proposal.

Many shared the video of the proposal. Just like this share by SABC Sport, a South African sports TV channel. “Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo from Cape Verde got a surprise marriage proposal from guide after her Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Women's 200m T11 Heat 4 event,” they wrote while sharing the video.

The incident prompted people to share all sorts of love-filled comments. Many also wished “Good luck” to the couple.

“Absolutely lovely!!!! Congratulations!!!” wrote a Twitter user. “Beautiful! Congratulations to the happy couple!” expressed another. “What a moment! Congratulations to both,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the sweet proposal?