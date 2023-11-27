close_game
News / Trending / Gujarat Police paraglide for monitoring Lili Parikrama in Junagadh. Watch

Gujarat Police paraglide for monitoring Lili Parikrama in Junagadh. Watch

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 27, 2023 05:57 PM IST

Gujarat Police introduced this innovative approach to monitoring of areas that are difficult to access through conventional means.

Gujarat Police undertook an innovative approach to surveillance and managing crowds during Lili Parikrama in Junagadh. The police department deployed paramotoring to reinforce security measures for this sacred event. They even shared a video on social media, prompting people to suggest using drones instead of paragliding.

Gujarat policeman all set to take off to monitor Lili Parikrama. (X/@GujaratPolice)
Gujarat policeman all set to take off to monitor Lili Parikrama. (X/@GujaratPolice)

While sharing the video on X, the official handle of the police department wrote, “The Gujarat Police employ paragliding for effectively monitoring the Lili Parikrama in Junagadh.”

The video shows a police officer, accompanied by a pilot, sitting in a motorised paraglider. The paramotor enables monitoring of areas that are difficult to access through conventional means.

Watch the video right here:

The video was shared on November 24. It has since accumulated over 69,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few X users even dropped comments on the video.

Check out how people reacted to the video:

“Drones will be better as you can monitor and control them and be ready for action on the ground,” posted an individual.

Another joked, “PUBG live.”

“Wow! Futuristic implementation. Looks like in the future, drone policing will happen,” expressed a third.

A fourth joined, “What couldn’t drones do more effectively?”

What do you think about this?

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 27, 2023
