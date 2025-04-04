Gun-wielding cop vs chicken thief: Police arrests man for stealing ex-girlfriend’s bird - watch

A bizarre moment was captured on the bodycam footage of a cop when he arrested a man accused of stealing and running away with his girlfriend's chicken named Polly. The video, released online, has left most surprised - and some chuckling. The image shows the man who was arrested for allegedly stealing a chicken from his ex-girlfriend. (X/@KitsapCoSheriff)

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office shared the bodycam footage on X with a caption that read, “On Patrol. Deputies recover an abducted chicken.” The incident occurred in Kitsap County in Washington State, US.

The video opens with the cop telling the man hiding in the bushes, “That’s fine. Just hold your chicken. I am not gonna hurt your chicken.” The police then informed the man that he was accused of stealing the bird and violating an order of protection.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man was released just hours before attempting to run away with Polly. The woman, who owns the chicken, told the police that the man, her former boyfriend, showed up at her house and kicked down the backdoor. Allegedly, he screamed, “I’ve got Polly,” multiple times before running away with the bird.

The cops initially warned the man to show his hands and come out of his hiding place. Eventually, they coaxed him into giving up. The rest of the video shows the man carefully putting Polly in the backseat of the police car and then having a conversation with the cops.

Take a look at the video:

What happened to Polly?

The cops assured that after the man’s arrest, the chicken was returned to its owner, unharmed.

What are the charges against the man?

According to the Miami Herald, the man was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary. He was also charged with violating a protection order.