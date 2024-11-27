Woman threw ex-boyfriend's 6,000 crore in trash, he now wants to dig up a landfill

After his ex-girlfriend threw away £569 million ( ₹6,000 crore) by mistake, a man in Wales is now locked in a fight to dig up a landfill to retrieve his lost wealth. The large amount of wealth was stored in an old hard drive in the form of 8,000 bitcoins.(Representational)

It may sound strange to think that someone could throw away that large an amount of cash and that is because it was stored in an old hard drive in the form of 8,000 bitcoins. Mined by James Howells back in 2009, the cryptocurrency is now worth a fortune.

Halfina Eddy-Evans said she took an old hard drive to a garbage fill in Wales, having no idea it contained the bitcoins. Talking to the Daily Mail, she said that she threw away her ex boyfriend's "rubbish" after he asked her to do so.

‘He asked me to' throw it away

"Yes, I threw away his rubbish, he asked me to. The computer part had been disposed of in a black sack along with other unwanted belongings and he begged me to take it away. I had no idea what was in it but I reluctantly dropped it off at the local tip on the way home from going on the school run," she said.

With Howells now in a fight with the local council to search the landfill, Eddy-Evan says she hopes he finds the hard drive just so he can ‘shut up’ about it.

"I thought he should be running his errands, not me, but I did it to help out. Losing it was not my fault. I'd love nothing more than him to find it. I'm sick and tired of hearing about it," she said.

On the other hand, Howells is now taking the local council to court in his final bid to unearth the 'key' to a bitcoin jackpot. There's only one problem standing in his way: 110,000 tons of rubbish.

‘Not helping his mental health'

Howells has pledged to donate 10% of the 'lost' fortune to his local area if he finds it.

"Part of me thinks the council should let the tip site be dug up, it's not helping his mental health with the thoughts of sitting in a fortune he can't get. But the other part thinks for him just to drop it and let it go. I have no claim on whatever money he could be worth. He is the father of my two sons but I don't want a penny of his money," his ex-girlfriend said.

The Newport City Council has said that they have been receiving requests by Howells to dig up the landfill since 2013 and have informed him that excavation is not possible under our environmental permit. "The council is the only body authorised to carry out operations on the site. Mr Howells's claim has no merit, and the council is vigorously resisting it," a statement read.