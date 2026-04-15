Gurgaon couple breaks down monthly expenses with 37,000 rent

A Gurgaon-based couple has broken down their monthly expenses, sparking a discussion about the cost of living in India's second largest IT hub. Anushka, a small business owner, shared an Instagram video where she revealed how she and her husband spend their money.

The couple pays ₹ 37,000 as rent for their 2BHK in Gurgaon(Instagram/@kokoroliving_byanushka)

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“We are a married couple living in Gurgaon and this is how much we spend in a month,” she said. “We are both working,” she clarified in the comments section.

Rent and other expenses

Anushka said that she and her husband pay ₹37,000 as rent in Gurgaon for a semi-furnished 2BHK. This figure includes maintenance charges for their two-bedroom, hall and kitchen unit.

(Also read: Not just rent: Gurgaon woman reveals hidden monthly costs of living as a couple in city)

They employ a maid for cleaning, who charges ₹2,500 per month. Next, a good chunk of their income goes towards groceries — “for groceries, we pay ₹10,000 to 15,000 per month,” Anushka said.

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{{^usCountry}} Car fuel expenses come anywhere between ₹6,000 to 8,000 for the Gurgaon-based couple. “For utilities, we pay ₹5,600,” said Anushka. Their utilities include things like electricity bill and WiFi. Total expenses {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Car fuel expenses come anywhere between ₹6,000 to 8,000 for the Gurgaon-based couple. “For utilities, we pay ₹5,600,” said Anushka. Their utilities include things like electricity bill and WiFi. Total expenses {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The couple’s expenses don’t just include essentials. Last month, they also spent ₹10,000 on shopping. This amount included both online and offline shopping. On ordering in and eating out, they spent another ₹5,000 roughly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple’s expenses don’t just include essentials. Last month, they also spent ₹10,000 on shopping. This amount included both online and offline shopping. On ordering in and eating out, they spent another ₹5,000 roughly. {{/usCountry}}

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This brought their total monthly spend to approximately ₹80,000.

The couple clarified in the comments section that they also save money. Their savings are not included in the ₹80,000 they spend every month.

(Also read: 'Stop spending entire life savings building family home': Gurgaon CEO's advice to Indian parents divides internet)

Internet reacts

Their Instagram video has gone viral with 7.5 lakh views, sparking a discussion about the rising cost of living. People also compared the cost of living in Gurgaon to other cities.

“OMG we literally spend double in Mumbai with a similar lifestyle,” wrote one person.

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“We were spending 90k every month in Gurgaon . And now in Kolkata we spend 55k,” another revealed.

“Delhi is much cheaper for sure. Including South Delhi,” a user opined.

(Also read: ‘ ₹2.44 lakh a month’: Gurgaon corporate employee breaks down household spends)

“This is so expensive,” read one comment under the video. Another person said that his monthly salary is equal to the amount that the couple spent on groceries.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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