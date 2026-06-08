Gurgaon founder rejects luxury societies while house hunting, says quieter home brought her more peace

A Gurgaon founder has shared why she and her husband decided against moving into one of the city’s premium residential societies while house hunting. Taking to Instagram, Nistha Tripathi posted a video and explained that their broker kept sending them listings from some of the fanciest societies in Gurgaon, but the couple rejected all of them.

A Gurgaon founder explained why she preferred a simpler neighbourhood over fancy societies while house hunting with her husband. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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In the caption of her post, Tripathi wrote, “When we were house-hunting in Gurgaon, our broker kept sending us listings from the fanciest societies. Big lobbies. Gleaming towers. The kind of parking lots where you feel slightly embarrassed about your car. My husband and I said no to all of them.”

She said the broker found their decision unusual, but the couple had their own reasons. Tripathi added, “He thought we were being strange. But this is what we knew that he didn’t: Nassim Nicholas Taleb argues your happiness is not a function of what you have. It’s a function of what you have ’relative to those around you’.”

Why the couple made a different choice

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining her thought process, Tripathi shared that she did not want her daughter to grow up in an environment where comparison became a natural part of childhood. She wrote, “I didn’t want my daughter growing up in a place where her first social instinct was to notice brands instead of names. I wanted her to just be a kid. To not inherit adult anxiety about keeping up before she even knew what keeping up meant.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining her thought process, Tripathi shared that she did not want her daughter to grow up in an environment where comparison became a natural part of childhood. She wrote, “I didn’t want my daughter growing up in a place where her first social instinct was to notice brands instead of names. I wanted her to just be a kid. To not inherit adult anxiety about keeping up before she even knew what keeping up meant.” {{/usCountry}}

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The founder said the family eventually chose a quieter society with older residents and “smaller egos”. She added, “We avoided golden interiors and chose wall to wall bookshelves. And here’s what I’ve noticed since: I feel lighter. We talk about where to travel, not what to upgrade.”

Tripathi also compared the pressure of living in luxury spaces with social media anxiety. She wrote, “The less opportunity you have to compare, more you can enjoy what you have.”

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts

The post sparked several reactions from social media users. One user wrote, “Simple living, high thinking. Congratulations on your new home!” Another shared a different perspective and commented, “The idea is to buy or live in a place where you feel you belong, or where you can and genuinely want to belong. It is as simple as that.”

A third user said, “Given a choice, even I would prefer to live in a close knit community rather than in one of those shiny matchboxes.” Another person praised her home and wrote, “You have a beautiful house. This corner says it all. One can feel the warmth of 'home'.”

Reacting to the thought behind the post, one user said, “Love this! I feel like this post deserves to be read by a lot more people.” Another pointed out the challenges of finding a home in the city and wrote, “House hunting in Gurgaon can be quite challenging. You either end up overpaying or find places that lack basic amenities. Finding a decent property at a reasonable rent often feels nearly impossible.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.