‘Gurgaon ke traffic se meri ruh kap jati hai’: Man leaves office at 5:30 pm only to spend over 2 hours on road
A man, frustrated with Gurgaon traffic, said he would prefer working from home rather than spending hours just to drive to and from the office.
A man's "corporate rant" has gone viral after a gruelling commute through Gurgaon’s notorious traffic. Despite leaving the office at 5:30 pm, the man spent the better part of his evening on the road, prompting him to question the necessity of working from the office when his tasks could easily be completed from home.
“Today’s corporate rant,” Instagram user Samarth Wadhwa wrote. In the video, he claims he left the office at 5:30 pm, thinking he would reach home early. However, he was on the road for nearly 3 hours due to heavy traffic in Gurgaon.
Also Read: ‘Played Takeshi’s Castle on Bengaluru roads’: Woman’s 12 km jog turns into traffic, dust ordeal
He questioned the need to work from the office, arguing that his entire work could be done from home.
What did social media say?
An individual posted, “This is so real.” Another expressed, “Can relate. Now I am just a zinda laash stuck in Gurgaon traffic.”{{/usCountry}}
An individual posted, “This is so real.” Another expressed, “Can relate. Now I am just a zinda laash stuck in Gurgaon traffic.”{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: Bengaluru founder blames pedestrians for daily traffic chaos, internet divided: 'People aren’t the problem, system is'{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: Bengaluru founder blames pedestrians for daily traffic chaos, internet divided: 'People aren’t the problem, system is'{{/usCountry}}
A third expressed, “Thanks for saying this, I just went off on a rant 30mins back.” A fourth wrote, “You are speaking on behalf of all those who are in corporate right now… It’s sooooo true.”
Redesigning of busy Gurgaon junctions:{{/usCountry}}
A third expressed, “Thanks for saying this, I just went off on a rant 30mins back.” A fourth wrote, “You are speaking on behalf of all those who are in corporate right now… It’s sooooo true.”
Redesigning of busy Gurgaon junctions:{{/usCountry}}
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has announced its plans to redesign 17 busy traffic intersections. They are between sectors 1 and 57. According to the authorities, this move would reduce congestion and curb vehicular pollution.{{/usCountry}}
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has announced its plans to redesign 17 busy traffic intersections. They are between sectors 1 and 57. According to the authorities, this move would reduce congestion and curb vehicular pollution.{{/usCountry}}
“These measures are aimed at ensuring smoother traffic flow, reducing wait time at intersections and minimising long queues of vehicles. By reducing stoppage time and improving traffic circulation, the project will also contribute to lowering emissions at these high-traffic points,” Amit Godara, executive engineer, GMDA, told HT.com.