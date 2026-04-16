‘Gurgaon ke traffic se meri ruh kap jati hai’: Man leaves office at 5:30 pm only to spend over 2 hours on road

A man's "corporate rant" has gone viral after a gruelling commute through Gurgaon’s notorious traffic. Despite leaving the office at 5:30 pm, the man spent the better part of his evening on the road, prompting him to question the necessity of working from the office when his tasks could easily be completed from home.

Social media users labelled a man’s rant about Gurgaon traffic woes as “relatable”. (Instagram/@samarthwadhwa7)

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“Today’s corporate rant,” Instagram user Samarth Wadhwa wrote. In the video, he claims he left the office at 5:30 pm, thinking he would reach home early. However, he was on the road for nearly 3 hours due to heavy traffic in Gurgaon.

Also Read: ‘Played Takeshi’s Castle on Bengaluru roads’: Woman’s 12 km jog turns into traffic, dust ordeal

He questioned the need to work from the office, arguing that his entire work could be done from home.

What did social media say?

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{{^usCountry}} An individual posted, “This is so real.” Another expressed, “Can relate. Now I am just a zinda laash stuck in Gurgaon traffic.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An individual posted, “This is so real.” Another expressed, “Can relate. Now I am just a zinda laash stuck in Gurgaon traffic.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A third expressed, “Thanks for saying this, I just went off on a rant 30mins back.” A fourth wrote, “You are speaking on behalf of all those who are in corporate right now… It’s sooooo true.” Redesigning of busy Gurgaon junctions: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A third expressed, “Thanks for saying this, I just went off on a rant 30mins back.” A fourth wrote, “You are speaking on behalf of all those who are in corporate right now… It’s sooooo true.” Redesigning of busy Gurgaon junctions: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has announced its plans to redesign 17 busy traffic intersections. They are between sectors 1 and 57. According to the authorities, this move would reduce congestion and curb vehicular pollution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has announced its plans to redesign 17 busy traffic intersections. They are between sectors 1 and 57. According to the authorities, this move would reduce congestion and curb vehicular pollution. {{/usCountry}}

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“These measures are aimed at ensuring smoother traffic flow, reducing wait time at intersections and minimising long queues of vehicles. By reducing stoppage time and improving traffic circulation, the project will also contribute to lowering emissions at these high-traffic points,” Amit Godara, executive engineer, GMDA, told HT.com.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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