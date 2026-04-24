Gurgaon man breaks down 90,000 monthly spending: ‘I don’t party, but adulting is one long bill’

A Gurgaon-based professional has sparked conversation online after detailing his monthly expenses while living alone in the city. Shivank Goel, a 25-year-old product manager, took to Instagram to share a candid breakdown of his spending, offering a glimpse into the realities of urban life for young professionals.

A Gurgaon man revealed he spent ₹ 90,000 in a month living alone and said adulting in big cities felt expensive.(Instagram/thezeroquotient)

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(Also read: Gurgaon man argues ₹8-10 crore ensures a good life, says billionaires aren’t much different)

In the video, he says, "Here’s how much money I spent in a month as a 25-year-old Product Manager living alone in Gurgaon. I live in a 2BHK and the rent is 18,000 Rs. Honestly a steal for this city. 2,000 Rs. for house help and 1,000 Rs. for electricity. Subscriptions, Wi-Fi, and my phone bill average out to 3,000 Rs. Commute and food? 0 Rs. because I survive on office meals and cabs. There’s a reason I romanticize my 9-5."

He adds, "Groceries and protein powder were 5k. I also invest 20,000 Rs. in SIPs because I can’t be trusted with idle money in my account. Now, following is where things get... questionable. I went on a trip that cost 30,000 Rs. The trip was great. I was not when I saw the bank statement. And then there’s “Miscellaneous” which was 10k, which includes laundry, shopping, and random 2 AM Amazon orders. So, total wallet damage? 90,000 Rs. which is scary because I don’t go out, I don’t party, and have no expensive hobbies. But, I guess adulting in these big cities is just one long bill. See you next time."

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{{^usCountry}} The clip was shared with the caption, "I tried to track my expenses…now I regret having awareness. Here’s how much I spent in this month as a product manager living alone in Gurgaon." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip was shared with the caption, "I tried to track my expenses…now I regret having awareness. Here’s how much I spent in this month as a product manager living alone in Gurgaon." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Internet reacts to spending breakdown {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internet reacts to spending breakdown {{/usCountry}}

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The post quickly drew reactions from users, many of whom related to the numbers shared in the video. One user wrote, "This is exactly my life in Bangalore, minus the trip but same damage every month." Another commented, "18k rent for a 2BHK is actually insane, you got lucky there."

(Also read: Gurgaon couple breaks down monthly expenses with ₹37,000 rent)

A third said, "The ‘miscellaneous’ category is where all my money disappears too, this felt personal." Another added, "90k without partying is wild, cities really drain you slowly." One more user wrote, "At least you are investing 20k, most people don’t even manage that."

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Another comment read, "That line about adulting being one long bill hit hard, too real for all of us."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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