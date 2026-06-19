Gurgaon resident tracks food spending for three months, total crosses 35,000: ‘The results actually scared me’

Food delivery apps have made ordering meals easier than ever, but the convenience often comes at a cost. A Gurgaon resident recently found this out after taking a closer look at their food expenses over three months. What seemed like occasional orders and quick restaurant meals had quietly added up to a sizeable amount.

‘The results actually scared me’

The user shared the breakdown of their spending in a post on Reddit. (Canva)

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The user shared the breakdown of their spending in a post on Reddit.

In the caption, they wrote, “I tracked my food spending for three months, and the results actually scared me. I have been living in Gurgaon for two years, and this month I finally sat down and calculated what I am spending on food.”

They revealed that they spent ₹11,400 in the first month, ₹13,200 in the second, and ₹10,800 in the third. The total came to ₹35,400 over three months.

“Most of it was spent on Zomato and random restaurants near my PG. The quality was not even consistently good. I would eat the food, feel vaguely dissatisfied, and scroll through Netflix. Has anyone else tracked their food spending? What was your number? And what did you actually do about it?” the user asked.

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Reddit users share their experiences

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The post received a range of responses from users, many of whom said rising food costs and delivery habits have become a common challenge.

One user wrote, “My Zomato expenses are very low, but my food and beverage expenses are generally on the higher side, especially while travelling. Last year, I spent ₹2.7 lakh in total on food and beverages. Money spent on good food is never a waste.”

Another suggested learning to cook instead. “I will be honest, just cook for yourself at this point. You have the money to buy essentials such as a mixer, induction cooktop and vegetables.”

A third user compared the figures with their own spending habits, saying, “My annual Zomato and Swiggy spending is less than what you spent in two months. Get into fitness and these random urges will stop.”

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Not everyone thought the amount was unusual. “I do not see a problem, to be honest. That is fairly basic. Groceries and food are expensive now,” one person commented.

Others recommended reducing dependence on food delivery platforms. One user advised, “Eat out only as a special treat, maybe once a month. Most importantly, uninstall delivery apps such as Swiggy and Zomato.”

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Another user pointed towards cooking as a long-term solution. “Unless your work gets in the way, why not learn how to cook? It is healthier and more cost-effective.”