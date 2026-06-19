Watch: IIM Ahmedabad professor turns ‘Dhurandhar scene into a statistics lesson’

A teaching method at India’s premier business school has taken the internet by storm, proving that even the most complex subjects can be made fun with a little creativity. An Instagram video posted by an IIM Ahmedabad student showcases a statistics professor utilising clips from the action-packed movie Dhurandhar to illustrate advanced concepts. The post quickly gathered a wave of positive reactions online, with many users celebrating the professor’s visible efforts to keep the curriculum updated, engaging, and memorable. IIM Ahmedabad professor teaching using scenes from Dhurandhar. (Instagram/@prakhar.vc)

“Only at IIM Ahmedabad can a Dhurandhar scene turn into a statistics lesson,” Prakhar Singh, whose Instagram says he is in IIM-A, wrote.

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The video opens to show a classroom filled with students watching a scene from Dhurandhar on the big screen. Soon after, the professor steps in to refer to the scene to explain certain concepts in statistics.

Referencing what the professor taught, Singh wrote, “‘Win Lyari, win Pakistan’ → Cluster Sampling. ‘Baloch gangs and Pathan gangs are fundamentally different groups’ → Stratification.”

He continued, “One minute you're watching gang rivalries. The next minute, you're discussing survey design and research methodology.”

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Prakhar Singh. This report will be updated when he responds.)