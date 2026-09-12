Gurgaon techie breaks down 93,290 monthly expenses despite living in shared 2BHK: ‘Bit too much’

Living in Gurgaon can come with a hefty monthly bill, especially when rent, commuting, food and lifestyle expenses are added together. A 28-year-old techie has sparked a conversation online after revealing that his monthly spending touches ₹93,290, even though he shares a two-bedroom flat.

A Gurgaon techie revealed how his monthly expenses had reached ₹93,290, including rent, food and car costs. (Instagram/thatninetofiveguy)

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(Also read: ₹1.58 lakh monthly living expenses as a couple: ‘Adulting here isn’t cheap’">Gurgaon woman breaks down ₹1.58 lakh monthly living expenses as a couple: ‘Adulting here isn’t cheap’)

Taking to Instagram, Arjun Singh shared a video detailing where his money goes each month, from rent and groceries to his car EMI, badminton sessions and coffee.

"This is how much I spend as a 28-year-old corporate guy living alone in Gurgaon. First and foremost comes the rent. I stay in a shared 2 BHK, and my share of rent is ₹19,000 a month. Cook, maid, and car cleaner comes to around ₹4,000 a month. I also have a few appliances on rent, such as washing machine and fridge, which comes around ₹1,000 per month," he said.

Monthly spending adds up

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{{^usCountry}} Singh said groceries have become one of his bigger expenses since he started focusing on fitness. "And now, since I've started to take my fitness seriously, groceries comes around ₹14,790 per month, which includes my protein and other supplements as well. I spend roughly around ₹5,000 eating out with friends and roughly ₹5,000 ordering in." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh said groceries have become one of his bigger expenses since he started focusing on fitness. "And now, since I've started to take my fitness seriously, groceries comes around ₹14,790 per month, which includes my protein and other supplements as well. I spend roughly around ₹5,000 eating out with friends and roughly ₹5,000 ordering in." {{/usCountry}}

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He also pays ₹20,000 as a monthly car EMI and spends around ₹7,000 on fuel. His other expenses include ₹2,000 on coffee, ₹2,500 on badminton, between ₹6,000 and ₹7,000 on shopping, ₹2,000 on subscriptions and Wi-Fi, and around ₹4,000 on electricity.

One expense he manages to avoid is a gym membership. "Thankfully, one thing where I do not have to spend my money on is my gym membership because I work out in my society gym or my office gym, and both are free for me."

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After adding everything up, Singh admitted the figure surprised him. "So total comes out to be ₹93,290, which now I think is a bit too much. I have not included my investments in that, which are separate."

He captioned the video, "Tried to track my monthly expenses and now kinda regret knowing them!"

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts

The video prompted reactions from users discussing the cost of living in Gurgaon. One user wrote, "Gurgaon is getting insanely expensive." Another said, " ₹19k rent sounds reasonable for Gurgaon." A third joked, "At least the gym is free." Another user added, "This budget looks way too relatable."

(Also read:₹3 lakh doesn’t feel rich’: Gurgaon founder explains the financial trap of a dual-income household"> ‘ ₹3 lakh doesn’t feel rich’: Gurgaon founder explains the financial trap of a dual-income household)

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HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)