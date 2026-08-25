Gurgaon woman says 8-km journey home took 2.5 hours after rain: ‘Going back becomes a whole battle’

A woman in Gurgaon has shared a video highlighting the commuting chaos she faced after rain triggered heavy traffic across the city. What would normally have been an eight-kilometre journey home took her around 2.5 hours, as she struggled to find a ride and eventually decided to walk.

A Gurgaon woman walked home after rain left roads jammed and cabs unavailable, turning an 8-km commute into 2.5 hours. (Instagram/hensi__soni)

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(Also read:₹400 for 8 km and still no cab’: Gurgaon woman shares struggle to commute to office in rain"> ‘ ₹400 for 8 km and still no cab’: Gurgaon woman shares struggle to commute to office in rain)

Taking to Instagram, Hensi Soni shared a glimpse of the traffic around her and spoke about how difficult it becomes to travel home from office once it starts raining in Gurgaon.

‘Going back home becomes a whole battle’

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{{^usCountry}} "If it starts raining in Gurgaon and you are in the office, going back home becomes a whole battle. Because look at the traffic! I mean, as far as you can see, it is blocked beyond limits, like a terrible jam. Nothing is getting booked. I mean, how is a person supposed to go home even if they want to? It's like so annoying,” Soni said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "If it starts raining in Gurgaon and you are in the office, going back home becomes a whole battle. Because look at the traffic! I mean, as far as you can see, it is blocked beyond limits, like a terrible jam. Nothing is getting booked. I mean, how is a person supposed to go home even if they want to? It's like so annoying,” Soni said. {{/usCountry}}

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With cabs and autos difficult to book amid the congestion, she said she had no option but to start walking.

“Now I have to walk and go. I mean, literally, I'm walking back home. Who knows how far I'll have to walk? Because nothing is getting booked; there is a traffic jam. Even if I book something and sit in an auto, it feels like the auto will move slower than me walking. Because... it is what it is,” she added.

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Referring to people stuck in their own vehicles, Soni continued, “And those who brought their cars must be thinking where they've gotten stuck, poor things. I mean, reality check of Gurgaon—where there is such a big corporate world, there is so much of everything, but maintenance: zero."

She later revealed in the caption that it took her 2.5 hours to finally reach home despite the relatively short distance.

"Finally reached home after 2.5 hours (It was just 8 km)," the caption read.

Watch the clip here:

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Social media users react

The video prompted several reactions from people who said they could relate to the difficulties of commuting in Gurgaon after rain.

“Gurgaon traffic after rain is a different level of struggle,” one user wrote. “I completely agree with you,” said another. A third person commented, “Walking home actually feels faster than taking an auto here.” Another user pointed to the cost of living in the city while dealing with such problems, writing, “Imagine paying Gurgaon rents and still dealing with this daily.”

(Also read: ‘I’m getting the Venice experience’: Gurgaon founder slams flooded roads after an hour of rain)

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Soni later clarified to HT.com that she walked 4.5 km of the eight-kilometre journey, while the remaining 3.5 km was covered by cab.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)